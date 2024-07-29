Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:DNTH opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $850.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.89. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $33.77.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. Research analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $89,761,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $69,990,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 554,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after buying an additional 384,182 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $11,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.