Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Up 44.8% in July

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the June 30th total of 45,100 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Digital Brands Group Trading Up 8.1 %

Digital Brands Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 115,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.12. Digital Brands Group has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter. Digital Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 306.47% and a negative net margin of 33.97%.

Digital Brands Group Company Profile

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

