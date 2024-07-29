Dios Exploration (CVE:DOS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of Dios Exploration Inc. (CVE:DOS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 250000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Dios Exploration Stock Down 16.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$3.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.
Dios Exploration Company Profile
Dios Exploration Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, gold, diamond, copper, and silver deposits. Its projects portfolio includes the Le Caron lithium project consisting of 103 mining claims covering an area of 54.14 square kilometers located near the LeCaron Lake; the Nemiscau-North Lithium battery metal property consisting of 164 mining claims covering an area of 927 square kilometers located within Eeyou Istchee James Bay; and the K2 gold project consisting of 68 mining claims covering an area of 35.9 square kilometers situated near the Eastmain River in James Bay.
