Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.40. 199,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,789. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $147.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.