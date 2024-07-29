Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Short Interest Update

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.86.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General
Dollar General Stock Down 1.2 %
Dollar General stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.72. The stock had a trading volume of 302,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,831. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.99. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $171.73.
Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.
Dollar General Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.
Dollar General Company Profile
Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dollar General
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Pharma Giant’s Shares Up After Impressive Q2 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.