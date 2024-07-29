Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Short Interest Update

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Down 1.2 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.72. The stock had a trading volume of 302,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,831. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.99. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $171.73.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

