Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the June 30th total of 155,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 435.0 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of DPZUF traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.49. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average of $27.05. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $39.43.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
