Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the June 30th total of 155,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 435.0 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of DPZUF traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.49. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average of $27.05. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $39.43.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

