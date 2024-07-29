Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Gap Down to $30.91

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.91, but opened at $30.19. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $30.19, with a volume of 4,537 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Down 3.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 59.35%.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 121.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.23 per share, for a total transaction of $93,467.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $77,128.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,096.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.23 per share, for a total transaction of $93,467.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 66,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,524.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,130 shares of company stock valued at $541,435 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

