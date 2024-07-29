Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 85,431 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLOW shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

NYSE PLOW opened at $26.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.42 million, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $95.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.50 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 12.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.86%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

