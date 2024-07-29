Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (DRREF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on August 15th

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DRREF opened at C$6.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.61. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$5.39 and a twelve month high of C$7.74.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
