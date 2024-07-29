DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,016 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,006,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,461,000 after buying an additional 3,272,212 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,314 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,598,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,899,000 after purchasing an additional 267,480 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 3,184,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,615,000 after purchasing an additional 55,467 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,044,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,886,000 after purchasing an additional 41,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.82. 92,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.99. DXC Technology has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.