e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stake Boosted by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 1,153.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,242 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $17,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $8.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.96. The stock had a trading volume of 879,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,340. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.47 and a twelve month high of $221.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $182.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ELF

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total value of $3,850,060.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,693. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total value of $3,850,060.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,361 shares of company stock worth $22,019,033. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.