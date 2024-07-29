EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.98

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.97, with a volume of 522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,371,000 after buying an additional 14,791 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 552,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 485.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

