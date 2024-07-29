Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 17,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,666. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.34. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $175.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, CEO Susan G. Riel acquired 5,260 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,519.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,222,293.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan G. Riel purchased 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $98,519.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,210 shares in the company, valued at $6,222,293.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Leslie Ludwig purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,335.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,413 shares in the company, valued at $699,465.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,010 shares of company stock worth $162,257. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 12.0% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 15.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 78.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.7% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth $233,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

