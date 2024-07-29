Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,567,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,045 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.41% of Carnival Co. & worth $74,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 459,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 66,471 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 186,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,127,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,678,178. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 2.68.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

