Earnest Partners LLC Has $69.91 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,249,070 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 103,917 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.07% of HDFC Bank worth $69,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.4% in the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 77,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 18.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,342,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,153,000 after acquiring an additional 209,783 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 24,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 208.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,124,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HDB stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.13. 897,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,507. The firm has a market cap of $111.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.87.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.7008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HDB

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.