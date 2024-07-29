Earnest Partners LLC Has $7.70 Million Stock Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 569.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,281 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.63% of S&T Bancorp worth $7,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,055,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 13,230 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,384,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,687,000 after buying an additional 30,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.
S&T Bancorp Stock Performance
STBA traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,991. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $45.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.81.
S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.39%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other S&T Bancorp news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
About S&T Bancorp
S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.
