Earnest Partners LLC Sells 1,427,845 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,573,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,427,845 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of ASE Technology worth $28,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. BetterWealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Stock Down 3.6 %

ASX traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.97. 7,096,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,139,945. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.21. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3209 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.2%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASE Technology

ASE Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.