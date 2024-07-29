Earnest Partners LLC Sells 18,815 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,815 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $16,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,300,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 550.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,808,000 after purchasing an additional 740,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.60.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $392.12. 1,195,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,733. The company’s 50 day moving average is $365.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

