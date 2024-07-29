Earnest Partners LLC Sells 44,241 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,896,179 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,241 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 5.06% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $76,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFSC. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of EFSC stock traded down $1.22 on Monday, reaching $52.78. The stock had a trading volume of 159,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $54.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.46.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Financial Services

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 94,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $5,094,409.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,493,185.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

