East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Sells $166,411.92 in Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $166,411.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

EWBC traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.80. The company had a trading volume of 416,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.59 and a 12 month high of $88.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.34. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $338,142,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $115,369,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $67,692,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,713,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,279,000 after purchasing an additional 886,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 112.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,441,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,013,000 after purchasing an additional 762,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EWBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.