Econ Financial Services Corp Acquires 597 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Econ Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp owned about 0.19% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPIE. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 628,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,625,000 after acquiring an additional 86,089 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,836,000. Diversified LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 579,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,423,000 after acquiring an additional 194,911 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,082,000 after acquiring an additional 131,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 486,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,179,000 after acquiring an additional 69,528 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.76. 209,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,641. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $45.88.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

