Econ Financial Services Corp Cuts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Econ Financial Services Corp lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,876 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 669.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 14,719 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,053,000 after purchasing an additional 234,783 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $671,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 20.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 68,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,410,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,426. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

