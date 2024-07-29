Econ Financial Services Corp Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCLT traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $77.27. 1,985,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,601. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.80. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $81.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.3243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

