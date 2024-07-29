Econ Financial Services Corp Has $489,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Econ Financial Services Corp cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after buying an additional 98,011 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,273. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $105.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

