Econ Financial Services Corp Invests $8.67 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 171,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,671,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 5.4% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,481,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,530. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.37.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.