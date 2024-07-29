Econ Financial Services Corp Sells 6,470 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Econ Financial Services Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,109,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VONG stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.05. 694,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,184. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $98.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.