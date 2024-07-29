Econ Financial Services Corp Takes $711,000 Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPQ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.03. 2,754,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,150. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average is $53.48.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.4212 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

