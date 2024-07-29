Econ Financial Services Corp Takes $923,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

In other news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $299.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,669. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The stock has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

