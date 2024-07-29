Edelcoin (EDLC) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.50 Million

Edelcoin (EDLC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, Edelcoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Edelcoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00001686 BTC on major exchanges. Edelcoin has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion and $6.50 million worth of Edelcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Edelcoin Profile

Edelcoin’s total supply is 5,516,931,200 tokens. Edelcoin’s official Twitter account is @edelcoin1. The official website for Edelcoin is edelcoin.com. Edelcoin’s official message board is www.instagram.com/edelcoin.

Buying and Selling Edelcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edelcoin (EDLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edelcoin has a current supply of 5,516,931,200. The last known price of Edelcoin is 1.12434548 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $5,699,531.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edelcoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edelcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edelcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edelcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

