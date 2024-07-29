Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (NXR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$41.60 million during the quarter.
Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.
