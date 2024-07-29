Elizabeth Parmer Sells 750 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $24,037.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $25,575.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Elizabeth Parmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,547 shares of Forestar Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $49,875.28.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOR traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $31.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,309. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $37.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forestar Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Forestar Group by 115.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

