EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $153,739,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 426,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,791,000 after purchasing an additional 205,793 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 391,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,074,000 after buying an additional 139,919 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,938,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,170,000 after buying an additional 73,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EME traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $362.87. 397,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,521. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.50 and a 1 year high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

