Energi Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $8.37 million and $937,179.39 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00040626 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00007971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00013509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009244 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 79,314,617 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

