Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.
Energizer has a payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Energizer to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.
Energizer Price Performance
Shares of Energizer stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.41. 552,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,420. Energizer has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Energizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Energizer
Energizer Company Profile
Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.
Featured Articles
