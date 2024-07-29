Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in ENI were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ENI by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 62,964 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ENI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on E. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ENI in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ENI Trading Down 0.3 %

E stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 85,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,044. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.14). ENI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $24.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.372 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

ENI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.