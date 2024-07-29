Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.45

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 14340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Enviri Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a market cap of $910.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.24.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $600.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.77 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enviri Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of Enviri stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $189,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,668.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,477,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,968,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Enviri in the fourth quarter worth $4,175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enviri during the fourth quarter worth $3,744,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Enviri in the fourth quarter valued at $3,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

