Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 3,089 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $602,280,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in General Motors by 14.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,211,609,000 after buying an additional 6,201,777 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,050 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in General Motors by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $726,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,689 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,213.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,925 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $44.05 on Monday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.06.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

