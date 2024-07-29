Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

LAD opened at $260.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.94. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.36 and a 1 year high of $331.96.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $35,109.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.40.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

