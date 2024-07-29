Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $8.22 Million Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,963 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Post worth $8,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 9,966.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 263.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 56.8% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post stock opened at $108.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.14 and a 200-day moving average of $103.38. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. Post had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POST. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $158,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,762,225.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $424,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,456.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $158,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,225.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,345 shares of company stock worth $2,344,320. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

