Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 27,369 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,131 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 27,369 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 2.16% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $10,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 86.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,747 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $52.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.52. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Increases Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.01 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director William E. Young sold 15,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $626,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,371,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

