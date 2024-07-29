Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th.

Equitable has increased its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years. Equitable has a payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Equitable to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $43.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQH. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,775.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,775.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,411 shares of company stock worth $6,627,658 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Further Reading

