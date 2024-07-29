Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.23

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 42302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Eskay Mining Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 30.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.33.

Eskay Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.