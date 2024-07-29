Evercore ISI Boosts AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $19.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the technology company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of T stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47. AT&T has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $19.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

