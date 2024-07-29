EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives $26.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.

EVER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.39 million, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $26.53.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $137,556.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,556,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,341,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EverQuote news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $137,556.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,556,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,341,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $234,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,689,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,498 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,257. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 244,503.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 293,404 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 214,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

