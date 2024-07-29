Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Holdings Decreased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749,899 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Exelon by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,547 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686,526 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $382,015,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,711,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,639,000 after acquiring an additional 274,967 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 662,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,816,930. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.