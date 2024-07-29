Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,582 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Expedia Group worth $9,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,232 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $13,848,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 117,964 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $17,906,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,014. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

