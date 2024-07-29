Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,830,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570,016 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 7.08% of Expro Group worth $156,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 93,847.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 175,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 175,494 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Expro Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Expro Group by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 822,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after acquiring an additional 463,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,701,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $60,117,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,873,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,195,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Expro Group news, CFO Quinn P. Fanning sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $368,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,242.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,701,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $60,117,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,195,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,737,240 shares of company stock valued at $60,891,007. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XPRO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays upgraded Expro Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Expro Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPRO traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.24. 335,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,327. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Expro Group Holdings has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.04.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.87 million. Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

