Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 43.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,557,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,899,000 after purchasing an additional 473,559 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,516,000 after purchasing an additional 82,282 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 54,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.67.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EXR traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.40. The company had a trading volume of 273,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $171.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

