F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.380-3.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $720.0 million-$740.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $717.4 million. F5 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.100-13.100 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.59. 956,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,668. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.19 and a 200 day moving average of $179.08. F5 has a 52-week low of $145.45 and a 52-week high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5 will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.33.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $88,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $558,444.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,790.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,766 shares of company stock worth $1,990,890. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

