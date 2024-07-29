Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the previous session’s volume of 5,893 shares.The stock last traded at $10.47 and had previously closed at $10.80.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44.

Get Falcon's Beyond Global alerts:

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Falcon’s Beyond Global

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FBYD Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.